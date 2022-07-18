A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 pm until 9 pm tonight. The warning reaches Twin Falls and surrounding areas.

Red Flag Warning will begin for the east Salmon River Mountains, Salmon, Lemhi, and Lost River Range, Challis, Twin Falls north of the Snake River, and Idaho Falls. These areas, due to low humidity, will have an increased risk of fire. Gusty winds reaching up to 35 miles per hour gusts could cause the quick spread of fires.

BLM stated that since July 1st they have had to respond to 15 human-caused fires. Especially during a Red Flag Warning be aware of potential fire dangers. Lit cigarettes, fireworks, shooting, and even loose hanging chains on your vehicle can cause fires.

Friendly reminder that fireworks are never allowed on BLM public lands.

