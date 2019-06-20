Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The last day of spring will bring winds and cooler temperatures for much of southern Idaho.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Wind Advisory for the western Magic Valley up along the Interstate 84 corridor to Boise starting at 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. NWS Boise expects winds up to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph Winds are expected to be the most strong between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

People driving north and south roads should be careful, especially high-profile or lightweight vehicles, according to the NWS. The Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a High Wind Warning for the eastern Magic Valley, including the Shoshone area, as winds are forecast to be 30 to 40 mph with gust around 55 mph, but they could get even higher at times to speeds of 60 to 65 mph.

Difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers due to very strong crosswinds. Some blowing dust is possible. The highest winds will be mid afternoon through sunset.

The Weather Service advises winds could cause property damage. To check for the latest road conditions go to 511.idaho.gov.

Twin Falls is expected to see a high around 64, along with much of southern Idaho.