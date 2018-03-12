Exotic Bulldog For Sale By Twin Falls’ Owner For $1

A dog owner in Twin Falls is looking for a new home for a rare, female species of Bulldog.

The post , dated March 5, explains that the owner is too busy to provide a good quality of life for the animal. Although the age of the dog is unknown, she doesn't appear to be older than two years. The breed is listed as an Alapaha Blue Blood Bulldog .

If you can provide a good life for this beautiful animal, she might be a steal at $1.

The full post is below.