While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.

This Saturday, August 13, there will be a back-to-school vendor sale being put on by Ripped Swag, to help you get ready for school to start up again. The event will run from 9 AM until 2 PM and will be located at 195 El Camino Ave West in Twin Falls. It is free to enter, but there will be gift bags for the first twenty guests, as well as school supplies for the first twenty school-aged students. Make sure to set your alarms and mark your calendars, because you are going to want to get there early, as customers start lining up early to get the free swag.

If you haven't been to a vendor sale in Twin Falls, you are missing out. They offer a wide variety of products such as clothing, signs, bows, bags, candles, jewelry, air fresheners and so much more. They have multiple booths of handmade products that are made mostly here in the Magic Valley. There is a little bit of something for everyone and it is rare to walk into a vendor sale and walk out empty-handed. This one will be focusing on products to get ready for school plus whatever else you might need.

Don't wait before it is too late to start back-to-school shopping. Avoid the crowds this weekend at the big corporate stores and instead focus on more personal localized products that you can't find anywhere else. Wake up early and show up before the doors open to guarantee the free swag, as well as load up back-to-school products at the back-to-school vendor sale this weekend in Twin Falls.

