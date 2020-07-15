Twin Falls River & Adventure Toys Closing; Selling Off Inventory

As I was opening my mail Tuesday after work I came across a mailer sent out by the owner of one of Twin Falls outdoor equipment and watercraft stores. The letter was titled, "A Special Invitation," and announced the business would be closing in the coming days.

River & Adventure Toys, which has operated for 30 years at 701 2nd Avenue South, in Twin Falls, is closing its doors for good. I drove by the business Wednesday morning and saw signs in the front windows that read, "closing," and "sale."

Greg Jannetta

The invitation I received in the mail announced the closure as a retirement sale. All of the store's merchandise, which includes kayaks, camping gear, shoes, boots, skis, outdoor clothing and more, will be sold off. The owner is also selling the store's fixtures, equipment and furniture.

The mailer also said those who received one can bring a guest, and that the sale's first day was to be Thursday, July 16, and extend to Wednesday, July 22. Those who got the letter, and bring it to the store on July 16, can qualify for "bonus prize dollars."

Greg Jannetta

The letter was signed by Dennis Pettygrove, owner of River & Adventure Toys. The sale is Dennis' way of thanking the community for its patronage over the past three decades, according to the invitation.

The Grand Opening / Retirement Sale begins on July 16, at 10 A.M. Prizes will also be given away that day. Again, the first day of sales does appear to be for those who received an invitation exclusively.