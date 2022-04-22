One holiday is over, and as many of us do, we start looking towards and planning for the next one. Mother's Day is next on the calendar, and most of us will wait until the week of or the day before to finally get something. Some may completely forget and do nothing. Don't let this year be that year for you, but if it is you will have a great opportunity to get your mom something nice the day before. There is a vendor craft show taking place coming up in the Magic Valley that would be the perfect place to buy something for your mom, as well as support local vendors.

2nd Annual New Roots Vendor Craft Show

The Second Annual New Roots Vendor Craft Show will be taking place at the Gooding Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 8 from 9 AM until 4 PM. If you have never been to a craft show, they offer a variety of products. There are hand-sewn clothes, crafts, food, jewelry, art, and so much more. You are guaranteed to find something for your significant other, your mom, or even yourself.

Who is Selling at the Craft Show?

There will be artists, bakers, farmers, crafters, authors and so many more vendors selling at the event. One of the best parts about vendor sales is most, if not all of them, are local. Buying at a sale like this, you will get items you can't find anywhere else, as well as support locals in the area.

Make sure to arrive early, as once things are gone, they are usually gone for good. For those that need a last-minute Mother's Day gift, or maybe want to get something more, then this event will take care of that for you. Mark your calendars, and head out to Gooding on May 8, for the New Roots Vendor Craft Show.

