Facebook Lies in Calling My Post a Lie

I’ve a somewhat caustic personality. A friend once told me to stop talking with her as if she was a member of my radio audience. The thing is, I’m the same guy off-air. It also applies to social media. I’m not afraid of controversy and sometimes you need to be blunt to get across a point and, yet. I’ve never been in “Facebook Jail”.

Friends have run afoul of social media platforms and in some cases I can understand the position of Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. But mostly, people who’ve connected with me have thick skin.

Starnes never said NASCAR was pulling the Star Spangled Banner from being played before races.

So, I was surprised Wednesday when Facebook sent me a message and explained it allowed one post to stand but had added an editorial comment. The Facebook disclaimer labeled the post false.

If you’re wondering what got the social media detectives in an uproar, click this link. It’s from the conservative and Christian writer Todd Starnes. It also wasn’t a recent post on my page. It had been up for well over a week.

Facebook says NASCAR hasn’t banned the playing of the national anthem and calls the Starnes piece a lie, however. Starnes never said NASCAR was pulling the Star Spangled Banner from being played before races. He simply shared the outfit had changed a policy. It allows team members, drivers and others associated with the track to opt out of standing with hands over hearts. What’s fake is Facebook’s claim. Or the schoolmarms policing the platform didn’t bother reading Todd’s story. Or simply, the content doesn’t meet Facebook’s personal politics.