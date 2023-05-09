It Looks Like Bud Light Sales Are Suffering in Idaho

Some past surveys have listed Budweiser as the top-selling beer in Idaho. One of my colleagues in Boise cited one such study only a few months ago. Have things changed?

I’m not privy to state-by-state research, but in the aggregate, all Bud products are down nationwide since the Bud Light marketing debacle. Sales of the brands under the corporate umbrella are down by double digits. Bud Light is the loss leader, with sales down more than 25 percent.

If you’ve been living under a rock, this all began when a marketing executive staged a promotion with a man who identifies as a woman. Then the executive mocked the regular buyers of Bud Light! You know, men who like NASCAR and watch football.

One of my frequent on-air guests doesn’t drink alcohol. He also says he’s bemused by the marketing decision. One doesn’t need to be a beer drinker to understand the debacle.

A few days ago I walked into a convenience store and Bud and Bud Light were on display and discounted. Sales do happen but the timing appears ironic.

A few days ago I read a criticism on a liberal website. The writer was saying conservatives scream about cancel culture but are now engaging in cancellation. I disagree with part of the premise because to my knowledge there’s no organized boycott.

What I believe is that most people today fear speaking out against the woke agenda. If you do, the left can make your life miserable. On the other hand, you can quietly make a choice when it comes to spending money and nobody knows what you’re thinking. It tells me the country hasn’t changed as much as the liberals claim. Americans remain center-right politically and socially.

Lastly, check out this story. It suggests a lot of people don’t want to be seen with a Bud Light. It’s like a form of cultural leprosy.

Get our free mobile app