HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said failure to yield at a stop sign caused a two-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital recently near the Timmerman junction in southern Blaine County.

The crash was reported a little after 3:30 p.m. Friday at the junction of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 20 near the Timmerman Rest Area, Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a news release on Monday.

Harkins said the investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates that Taylor L. Noles, 23, of Idaho Falls was traveling west on Highway 20 in a black Ford Escape with two children when she failed to yield to a stop sign and collided with Patricia A. Williams, 80, of Hailey, who was driving northbound on Highway 75 in a gold-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser.

All of the occupants were wearing their seat belts; they were taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center to be evaluated for minor injuries, Harkins said. Both vehicles received significant damage and were towed from the scene.

Noles was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.