FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Skiers and snowboarders will get to hit the slopes of Soldier Mountain for a couple more weekends this spring thanks to an abundance of snow. Soldier Mountain ski area announce it will open up two additional Saturdays in April before the season officially ends. Several other ski areas are approaching their season end.

Plenty of Snow Remains at Solider Mountain for an Extended Season

Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy spring on the mountain April 1, and April 8. Lifts and the lodge will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. Officials said many places that begin to show dirt this time of year still have plenty of snow on them. "Soldier Mountain has more than 70 inches at mid-mountain and more than 80 inches at the top, with 10-15 inches of additional snow in the forecast," general manager Paul Alden said. "South-facing terrain that usually shows dirt by this time of year still has substantial snow depth and is riding quite nicely." For more information, including discounts and pricing, go to their website and check out the Facebook page for updates on conditions.

Southern Idaho Ski Areas Have Closed for the Season

A number of ski areas have already closed for the season including Magic Mountain South of Twin Falls. Pomerelle Mountain in the Mini-Cassia area will be open April 1, and will mark their final day with the Slush Cup event. Most of Sun Valley Ski Resort's lifts are closed for the season while they prepare for the upcoming U.S. Alpine National Championships from April 1-5.