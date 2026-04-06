You may have wondered what all the fuss was about in Twin Falls just after Midnight on Monday. I was driving to work when an emergency alert started blaring on my phone. I was driving, and decided I would look when I reached work. Then I passed a state police car with flashing lights on South Washington Street. Just around the corner, there was another state police car with flashing lights.

Armed, Loose, and Dangerous in Twin Falls

A block away, I turned left on Park Avenue, pulled into our parking lot, and as I got out of the car, another police car went down the street. When I got inside, I looked at the alert. A 32-year-old man, armed and dangerous, was on the loose.

The city was under a shelter-in-place warning. According to the Facebook page of the city police, there were reports of a shooting near the sugar factory. Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies gave pursuit, and a driver crashed his car near the stockyard. Then he got out and ran. For all I know, they had him when I arrived at work. I’ll try to offer an update when I can.

Be Patient and Wait for Updates, and Leave an Arrest to the Police

During these alerts, you're advised to keep doors locked, and obviously, if you see anything out of the ordinary, call police dispatch. I'm not sure, as I write this, how this will impact schools in the area or bus pickups. The Twin Falls Police will post updates on social media.