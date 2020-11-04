Familiar Fall Magic Valley Temps Return Sunday; 60% Snow Chance

The first five weeks of fall weather in the Magic Valley have been mild compared to past years. An approaching weather system may actually bring Twin Falls its first legitimate chance for snowfall for the season by early morning hours Sunday.

The temperature gauge in my backyard read 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon as I prepared to return to work from my lunch hour. With the first full week of November almost in the books, I'm still seeing an unusually large amount of people in shorts and T-shirts. We may finally be forced to swap summer clothes out for winter apparel by week's end.

The current weather forecast for the Magic Valley indicates a more than good chance for snow late Saturday into Sunday afternoon. A late Saturday prediction for showers is likely to translate to a light dusting of snow, with a higher probability coming Sunday morning.

Two weeks ago we received word of an approaching weather system that included a 30% chance of snow for Twin Falls, which aside from a few sparse flakes for a brief period overnight on October 24, didn't exactly prove to be accurate. Normally by this time of year smoke rising from Twin Falls chimneys is common sight, but we just haven't had the need so far.

If you have any roofing projects you've been procrastinating working on, the next 72 hours might be your safe window to get it done. We will continue to see daytime averages of 70 degrees for the area through Friday, until temperatures drop substantially for the weekend.