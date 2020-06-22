Family Continue Search for Missing BASE Jumper in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Family and friends have continued the search for a BASE jumper who went missing Thursday along the Snake River.

According to a Facebook post by Tammy Davis, who says she is the cousin of Austin Carey who went missing last week on June 18, after a successful BASE jump with a friend. According to the post, the two jumpers landed in an area they hadn't planned on and needed to swim across the river.

Davis says the two separated to cross the river as Carey looked for a safer place to make the crossing. Kayakers had brought down Carey's gear he asked them to take to his friend. Carey has not been seen since. Davis says the search continued through Friday until it was called off at around 2 p.m. Family is asking for any help in finding Carey.