IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews paused search efforts more than a week ago for a missing U.S. Forest Service employee in Boise County after he failed to return from a snowmobile ride. The Boise County Sheriff's Office released information Friday that the search for 30-year-old Tyler Beyer had been paused on Saturday March 18, because of the dangerous conditions in the search areas caused by recent storms.

More Than 300 Avalanches Found During Search for Missing Snowmobiler

Sheriff Scott Turner said in a statement search crews have remained in the area of Lick Creek to pick up the search as conditions change. The recent storms created unsafe and dangerous avalanche conditions for searchers which made it difficult to access the area. The Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Boise County Search and Rescue, Boise County Sheriff, and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement initially responded. More resources arived to help during the week including the Idaho National Guard, a private helicopter crew, and a number of volunteers. During their search more than 300 avalanches were found.

Missing Snowmobiler Last Spotted by a Hunter in the Lick Creek Area

Beyer was reported missing by the U.S. Forest Service Lowman Ranger District on March 13, after he did not show up to work. The man had gone out alone on a snowmobile ride from his home in Lowman on Sunday. He was last seen by a hunter in the Lick Creek area in the afternoon. The sheriff's office said Beyer did not have avalanche safety equipment on him when he left.

