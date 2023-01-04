Group Formed to Address East Idaho Avalanche Safety

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new working group has been formed to address avalanche safety in Eastern Idaho after nearly a dozen people were killed in the last 12 years. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center announced the group has been formed in conjunction with the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), to address the impacts of avalanches that has killed 11 people since 2010. According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC) the majority of people killed by an avalanche were snowmobilers and snow bikers. Most of the people who died did not have the proper safety equipment. The working group, along with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, will focus on safety education for people headed to the backcountry on a snow machine. A special presentation of films “To the Hills and Back” and “The Fine Line" will be held on Jan. 5, at the Colonial Theatre in Idaho Falls from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. A snowmobile once owned by professional backcountry snowmobiler Rob Kincaid, who died in an avalanche, will be auctioned off at the event to raise money for safety awareness and finance avalanche transceiver check stations at trailheads in the area.

