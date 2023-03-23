MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche Wednesday in the Boise National Forest. According to the Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead, the male rider was buried in the slide near the Little Roaring River Lake. The sheriff declined to identify the victim or where they were from. The person had been carrying avalanche safety equipment but died before others could dig him out.

Sheriff Hollinshead advised people to wait to recreate in the area due to the current danger saying in a statement, "...in an effort to prevent further loss of life [the Elmore County Sheriff's Office] strongly recommends that, given the severity of the recent storms and the overall winter weather that has been consistently dropping feet of snow in all areas of the our mountains, the public refrain from entering the hills for recreational purposes." The sheriff noted that even taking recommended safety precautions may not keep people safe given the dangerous conditions.