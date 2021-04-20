May 3 Hearing Set In Case Of Idaho 8-Yr-Old Found in Trash Bag

A preliminary hearing date has been set in the case of an Idaho child found deceased, and wrapped in a trash bag in an automobile parked on family property.

May 3, 2021, is the date set to begin proceedings in a matter involving the suspicious death of an 8-year-old, southwest Idaho girl found dead and concealed in a garbage bag, according to information shared at idahopress.com. The deceased child, who is thought to be that of Taryn Summers, 8, was reportedly found outside a relative's home.

According to idahopress.com, the child had been reported missing in the days leading up to the discovery of the body, which was reportedly located on the property of the girl's grandmother, who has been identified as Connie Ann Smith, 54, of Emmett. Smith has been charged with being neglectful in reporting the death, as well as causing evidence to be altered, according to idahopress.com. Smith is presumed innocent until found guilty.

Other details that have been shared in the matter through legal documents describe blood trace evidence found in the child's room on April 14 by investigators, according to idahopress.com. The cause of the child's death is still in the process of being determined.

Emmett is 160 miles northwest of Twin Falls. The investigation is being headed by the Gem County Sheriff's Office. Initial air and ground searches of the missing child revealed no clues. It's not yet known how long the girl's body sat in the automobile outside the property of Smith's home.

Idaho Missing