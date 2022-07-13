19-year-old Injured in Rollover South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries when his car rolled Wednesday morning southwest of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the man from Bellevue was driving an older Subaru Forester near Stanton Crossing on U.S. Highway 20 when he went off the shoulder, overcorrected, and the car rolled, coming to rest in the middle of the roadway. The young man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. The sheriff's office did not issue any citations.

