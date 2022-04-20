Idaho Falls Man Killed in Rollover

IDAHO FALL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 9:a.m. on Bassett Road when a 45-year-old man from Idaho Falls went off the should, lost control, and rolled his 1992 Chevrolet Pickup. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash blocked the roadway for more than two hours. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson QRU, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and Bonneville EMS responded to the crash.

