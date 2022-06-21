Two From Twin Falls Injured in Blaine County Rollover

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people from Twin Falls were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Magic Reservoir late last week. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old male and 24-year-old male both of Twin Falls were rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota, also of Twin Falls, refused medical treatment. The two injured had not been wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup went off the road, overcorrected and the pickup rolled three times just south of the East Magic Road on State Highway 75.

Get our free mobile app