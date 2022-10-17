Jerome Man Killed in Multi-vehicle Crash on U.S. 93

Jerome Man Killed in Multi-vehicle Crash on U.S. 93

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 76-year-old man hauling potatoes was killed in a five-vehicle crash Monday morning north of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 6:23 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and 750 N Road where a Honda Pilot trying to make a left-hand turn was rear-ended by a Honda CRV. The 76-year-old man from Jerome was driving a Peterbilt straight truck with potatoes struck the Honda CRV and ended up crossing the center line and struck a Kenworth semi-truck head-on. ISP said the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling too close and rear-ended the Kenworth. The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old woman from Dietrich, and the 56-year-old man from Jerome driving the Kenworth were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The crash blocked the highway for more than nine hours.

Get our free mobile app

25 Iconic Country Songs Written By Don Schlitz

Country songwriter Don Schlitz has written hits for some of country music's biggest and most beloved artists. Let's take a look at 25 incredible country songs written by the Country Music Hall of Fame member.
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX