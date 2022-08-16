Kuna Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kuna man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash when the driver of a car attempted a u-turn. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to Deer Flat Road a little after 6:30 p.m. where a 16-year-old tried to make a u-turn and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling behind her. The 43-year-old man who was wearing a helmet was taken to an area hospital were he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
Get our free mobile app
Five Best States To Live In
Notorious for creating all sorts of lists and ranking just about everything under the sun, WalletHub is back at it again. Why must these sites pit the states against one another? Regardless--here we go...the Five Best States to Live In, ranked!