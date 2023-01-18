Meridian Man Killed in Collision with Train
KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 67-year-old Meridian man was killed when his SUV was struck by a train Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the railroad crossing at Kuna Mora Road for an SUV that had been hit at around 1:20 p.m. First responders tried to get the man out of the vehicle before he passed away. According to the Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the driver and sole occupant was Gary Baker who had been retrained and died from blunt for injuries. The coroner's office said the train had been going at a high rate of speed. The crash remains under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
