Nampa Man Recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a 46-year-old Nampa man was recovered Monday from Lucky Peak Reservoir. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the body of Jose Nunez was recovered and pronounced deceased at a nearby marina. The manner in which the man died is pending. The man had gone under the water on July 31 after swimming at the reservoir, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office which remains under investigation. The sheriff's office credited Bruce's Legacy with finding the body and helping to recover it.

