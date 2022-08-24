Nampa Man Recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

Nampa Man Recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

Lucky Peak Dam, photo by Benito Baeza

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a 46-year-old Nampa man was recovered Monday from Lucky Peak Reservoir. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the body of Jose Nunez was recovered and pronounced deceased at a nearby marina. The manner in which the man died is pending. The man had gone under the water on July 31 after swimming at the reservoir, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office which remains under investigation. The sheriff's office credited Bruce's Legacy with finding the body and helping to recover it.

Filed Under: Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Lucky Peak Reservoir
Categories: Idaho News
