Teen Recovered From Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Ada County authorities say a 16-year-old boy who went under at Lucky Peak Reservoir in July has been recovered by a dive team. The Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies pulled the body of the missing 16-year-old from the water early Wednesday. The teen had fallen off a personal water craft he was riding with another person on July 18, near Barclay Bay late in the evening. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said neither rider had been wearing a life-vest. The person and a bystander attempted to look for the teen, but the area he went under was very deep. The body has been turned over to the Ada County Coroner for positive identification.

