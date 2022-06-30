Adult, Teen Killed in Idaho Wilderness Plane Crash

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people died in a plane crash in a wilderness area of Valley County earlier this week. According to the Valley County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old and 16-year-old were killed when their Piper PA-20 airplane went down sometime June 26. The plane was reported overdue by the Idaho Division of Aeronautics after it did not arrive at the Johnson Airstrip en route to the Lower Loon Airstrip in Lemhi County. The sheriff's office said a U.S. Forest Service aircraft and crew spotted the crash on June 27, on a steep hillside on the edge of Valley County. It appeared there had been a small fire. On June 28k, the Valley County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Idaho Air National Guard with a Blackhawk helicopter that lowered a crew by hoist to retrieve the remains of the two people. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The victims have not been identified.

