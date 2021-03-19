Plane Crashes on Takeoff at Twin Falls Airport, No Injuries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A small airplane crashed on takeoff at the Twin Falls airport early Friday morning.

According to Airport Manager Bill Carberry, the 1973 Beechcraft Musketeer crashed on takeoff at around 12:25 a.m. on Runway 8 at Joslin Field-Magic Valley Regional Airport. The aircraft had three people onboard, the pilot and two younger siblings. Carberry said the three were headed to Spanish Fork, Utah. No one was injured during the crash.

Carberry speculates a crosswind may be responsible for the crash as the plane took off. The plane didn't catch fire. Crews spent the morning cleaning up debris and fuel before morning air travel began. Carberry said the crash didn't disrupt any other flights.

Get our free mobile app