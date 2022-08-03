Search in Payette River for Missing Nampa Man Called Off

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Valley County called off a search for a missing Nampa man who presumably drowned on Sunday in the Payette River. The Valley County Sheriff's Office said that following an extensive search on Sunday and Monday no sign of 43-year-old Clark Halverson was found. The sheriff's office had gotten a 911 call from a motorist on State Highway along the river saying a man appeared to need help in the water. Valley County Sheriff's deputies, Cascade Fire and EMS, Valley County Search and Rescue, Boise County Sheriff's Office, Garden Valley Fire Protection District, and the Cascade Rafting Company spent most of Sunday and Monday searching by land and air with a drone looking for Halverson. The sheriff's office called off the search Monday afternoon and said it would resume if more information came in on a possible location of the body.

