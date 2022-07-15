Idaho Man Killed in Crash on Nevada Interstate

WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-Nevada authorities revealed an Idaho man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in late June near Winnemucca. Nevada Highway Patrol released information on the fatal crash on June 30, that killed 72-year-old Richard Strauss, of Rigby. The Idaho man had been headed east on Interstate 80 in a Ford F250 when he went off the side of the road, overcorrected, then overturned on the dirt shoulder. The man died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Nevada Highway Patrol.

