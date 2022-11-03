Boise Man Killed in Crash Near Donnelly

DONNELLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Alcohol could be a contributing factor in a deadly crash Wednesday night that claimed the life of a Boise man near Donnelly. According to Idaho State Police, a GMC pickup driven by a 59-year-old man slid off an icy State Highway 55 and struck a large culvert as he tried to pass another vehicle at a little after 6 p.m. The Boise man was taken to an area hospital were he died. IPS said the man had been wearing a seat belt. Police noted they found evidence that indicates alcohol may be a factor in the crash. The highway was blocked for about three hours while crews cleared the scene.

