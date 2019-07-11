FDA RECALL: Eye Drops And Ointment Sold At Walgreens And Walmart

Items meant to protect you are being recalled due to contaminants that could make the product not sterile. In two recalls on the FDA website, certain eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart may not be sterile and therefore may open users to serious infections and even death.

Products being recalled from Walgreens :

Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops

Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing

Products being recalled from Walmart:

Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack

Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops

Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment

Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack

Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment

Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack

Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack

Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free

Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi-Dose Preservative Free

Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops

Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops

The recall only affects certain lots in a specific time frame of production. Full details can be seen here for the Walgreens recall and here for the Walmart recall.