FDA RECALL: Eye Drops And Ointment Sold At Walgreens And Walmart
Items meant to protect you are being recalled due to contaminants that could make the product not sterile. In two recalls on the FDA website, certain eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart may not be sterile and therefore may open users to serious infections and even death.
Products being recalled from Walgreens :
- Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops
- Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing
Products being recalled from Walmart:
- Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack
- Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops
- Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment
- Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack
- Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment
- Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack
- Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack
- Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free
- Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi-Dose Preservative Free
- Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops
- Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops
The recall only affects certain lots in a specific time frame of production. Full details can be seen here for the Walgreens recall and here for the Walmart recall.