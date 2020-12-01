Filer High School Senior Hosting Toy Drive

A high school senior from Filer decided that her senior project would be a toy drive for families in need this holiday season. You can order online directly to her from an Amazon wish list or drop them off this Saturday December 5th.

Brinnley McDonald with some help from family and friends, put together this holiday toy drive after her original senior project idea was cancelled due to COVID 19. Originally she was going to do a teddy bear toss at one of the Filer home games, but now she has put together this drive.

You can check out an Amazon wish list here where you can order a toy off the list, she will get it and distribute it. You don't have to leave your home if you don't want to and still give.

If you do want to donate directly, there will be a toy drive this Saturday at the Barbershop at Gehrig Dale and Co on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls from 9 a.m. until noon. During the toy drive event, they will be trying to fill the Hwy 30 truck full of toys and there will be Creative Cravings food truck and delicious coffee from Bridge Street Coffee. So go, donate a toy to families in need, get a coffee and share your Christmas spirit.

I love how this community comes together so graciously and in full force. You all are amazing.