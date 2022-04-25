Filer Man Killed in Twin Falls Motorcycle Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Twin Falls Sunday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the crash happened on Blue Lakes Blvd. near the intersection of Nevada Street at around 5:47. The victim, 47-year-old Rustin Bowen, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. According to the Twin Falls Police Department, the man had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.

Get our free mobile app