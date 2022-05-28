Man Hit by Truck in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-State authorities say a 25-year-old Twin Falls man was struck by a truck early Saturday morning in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Eduardo Regalado, was walking on the 1800 block of Kimberly Road when he was struck and killed by a semi-truck. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the area at little after 1 a.m. on Kimberly Road where the pedestrian was in the roadway. ISP said the 28-year-old driver of the semi-truck was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the man. The incident remains under investigation.

