CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KLIX)-A young Buhl man was killed on a dirt road Friday night west of Castleford. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, emergency crews were called out at around 11 p.m. near Balanced Rock for a vehicle that had overturned. Brendon Koehn, 20, of Buhl was killed. The coroner said there were two other people inside the pickup that were wearing seat belts.

