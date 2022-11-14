Man Crushed at Job Site in Curry

CURRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A man was killed Monday morning in a work related incident in Curry at a landscaping yard. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, 31-year-old Brett Eldon Daley died when a load of supplies fell on him. The coroner said the man died at the scene. Emergency crews responded at around 10:45 a.m. at a landscaping business on U.S. Highway 30.

