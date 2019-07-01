Fire Breaks Out at Idaho High School

A fire broke out at this Idaho High School this morning. Here's a look into the damage done.

About 1:22 this morning someone passing by Lincoln Alternative High School in Idaho Falls reported flames coming from the roof at 3175 E. Lincoln Road.

The blaze was big enough that two ambulances, two engines, a ladder truck, and a battalion chief responded to the scene.

The fire was coming from the gymnasium. Luckily no one was inside.

Crews responded quickly enough that the fire was contained to the gym, but there was significant damage to the roof.

It's always scary and a little sad to see old, historic buildings in a community go up in flames. Lincoln Alternative High School is housed in a building that was built in the 1800s according to an article on eastidahonews.com. The gym is an add on to the original building.

Damage is estimated at between $50,000 and $100,000. No word yet on if the building will be repaired before school resumes in the fall. The cause of the blaze will continue to be investigated.

Huge thanks to the first responders on the scene and we're grateful no one was hurt.