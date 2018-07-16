UPDATE: Fire Burning Near Carey, Another Near Hailey

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Fire crews are working on a fire near the small southern Idaho community of Carey. According to Idaho Fire Info , the blaze is estimated at 4,500 acres and very active. The Carey Rural Fire Department along with Bureau of Land Management crews with two bulldozers, aircraft, and help from the Sawtooth National Forest are attacking the blaze about 5 miles east of Carey.



Meanwhile crews were also battling a fire about four miles southwest of Hailey called the Elephant Fire. It was estimated to be about five to ten acres up Croy Canyon. An aircraft and smoke jumpers were called to the fire.