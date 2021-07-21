Fire Burning Southwest of Pocatello
PAULINE, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a wildfire just southwest of Pocatello near a rural community. According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Info, the Lusk Fire is burning on a mountain four miles east of Pauline, in the Arbon Valley. So far the fire has been mapped at around 300 acres and is growing, pushed to the south by a thunderstorm cell. There are six engines and crews, two bulldozers, four small air tankers, four large air tankers and two fire bosses working the fire.
