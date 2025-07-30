Idaho’s Hot Summer Prepares to Take a Short Break

I remember August as being extremely hot when I was young, but weather records indicate that July is the hottest month on average.  My memories are likely influenced by two-a-day football practices that took place in August.

This year, August is going to be cooler than recent weeks in July.  One weather forecast I looked at says that by early next week, our daytime highs could be a pedestrian 80 degrees.  If you like walking local trails, you aren’t complaining.  Anything above 90 is a little strong, especially if you’re walking on heat-absorbing asphalt.

Idaho's Dryness is Expected to Continue for Another Month

The Magic Valley hasn’t seen much rain this summer, which is also not unusual.  One week ago, we had a few sprinkles.  I just happened to be in the parking lot at Fred Meyer, and I pointed my face at the sky.  The light rain felt wonderful, but all too brief.

Despite the lack of rain, the fire season so far hasn’t lived up to the early warnings.  A friend in the central highlands did post on Facebook that he’s watched many lightning strikes, but only had one fire near his property.  He explained he opened a gate for firefighters, and they quickly had the flames and smoke knocked down.

Fire Season Can Be a Gut-Busting Punch

After last year, we could use a break.  The roaring fires that scorched some of the most beautiful land in Idaho left many people in tears.

A little rain, without the lightning, would be much appreciated.

I dearly love summer in Idaho, but I love the fall even more.  Especially when fire hasn’t stripped the foliage from the trees.

