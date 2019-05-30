Fire Causes Significant Damage at Twin Falls Laundromat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A dryer may be the cause of a fire that broke out this afternoon at a local laundromat, damaging the building and evacuating several nearby businesses.

The fire at Laundry Day, located at 671 Blue Lakes Boulevard North, was reported at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, according to Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre.

The fire likely was the result of a dryer, he said, though the incident is still being investigated. He said the official determination will be made in another day or two, but noting it was an accidental fire.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked out in about 15 minutes, but not before it did significant damage to the building. Neighboring business were evacuated while firefighters put out the blaze. No injuries were reported, Aguirre said.

In all, 27 firefighters responded to the fire. The Twin Falls Fire Department received assistance from Rock Creek Fire Department, Jerome Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Police Department.