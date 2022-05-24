The Twin Falls Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a fire on Madrona Street in Twin Falls. When crews arrived, there were visible flames coming from a single-level apartment complex.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, the occupant of the apartment was evacuated on his own, but still transported to the hospital, and treated for minor injuries. The Twin Falls crew was able to contain the blaze to the single apartment before it spread to other occupants' homes.

The apartments were evacuated without further injuries, however, the apartment complex where the fire began sustained heavy damage. The Twin Falls Police assisted in evacuation procedures.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, the fire originated on the couch and was likely caused by a lit cigarette.