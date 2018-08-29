Fire Restrictions to Remain in Place for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Fire restrictions for federal and state lands in southern Idaho will remain in effect as the fire danger remains high. The Sawtooth National Forest announced Tuesday that Stage 1 fire restrictions will stay for south central Idaho which includes Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Custer, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Owyhee, and Twin Falls counties. The restrictions were put in place on August 3 and include federal, state, private forest and rangelands, roads and trails within the impacted counties. Officials have asked the public to remain cautious and be prepared while on public lands. The fire preparedness level is at 5 and officials say there are few resources to fight fires locally if a fire was to ignite. The following is a list of what the public can and cannot do under State 1 restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions: