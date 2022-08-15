Fire Near Stanley Forces Trail Closures

Fire Near Stanley Forces Trail Closures

Photo by Benito Baeza

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire burning near a popular recreation area near Stanley has forced several trail closures as firefighters work to get it under control. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Alpine Lake Fire started at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and has burned roughly 10 acres near Alpine Lake, about six miles south of Stanley. Forest officials say it is burning in sub-alpine fir. The fire forced the closure of Iron Creek Trailhead that accesses Sawtooth Lake, Goat Lake, and Alpine Lake. The public has been asked to avoid the Iron Creek area while crews fight the blaze. Several helicopters, a hotshot crew, and fire engines are working to bring the fire under control.

Sawtooth National Forest
loading...
Get our free mobile app

In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Have Died in 2022

May they rest in peace ...
Filed Under: Alpine Fire, fire, Sawtooth National Forest
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top