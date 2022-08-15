Fire Near Stanley Forces Trail Closures

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire burning near a popular recreation area near Stanley has forced several trail closures as firefighters work to get it under control. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Alpine Lake Fire started at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and has burned roughly 10 acres near Alpine Lake, about six miles south of Stanley. Forest officials say it is burning in sub-alpine fir. The fire forced the closure of Iron Creek Trailhead that accesses Sawtooth Lake, Goat Lake, and Alpine Lake. The public has been asked to avoid the Iron Creek area while crews fight the blaze. Several helicopters, a hotshot crew, and fire engines are working to bring the fire under control.

Sawtooth National Forest Sawtooth National Forest loading...

