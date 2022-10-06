KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will be lifted Friday (Oct. 7) on the Sawtooth National Forest North Zone.

The U.S. National Forest-Sawtooth National Forest advises people who head out to recreate and hunt continue to use caution and practice responsible fire use. "Hunters and others who use campfires are reminded to never leave a campfire unattended. Drown, stir, repeat until coals are cold to the touch, even if it is raining when you depart your campsite. Smoldering coals can come back to life as conditions dry out," said the Forest Service in a statement. Fire restrictions were put in place as the Ross Fork Fire moved into the Sawtooth Recreation Area and Smiley Creek. The Ross Fork Fire burned nearly 38,000 acres of timber after it was sparked by lightning. A number of campgrounds will stay open within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area through the fall, see flyer below for the list. The campsites will be on a first-come-first-serve basis for a fee. Each site will have a single restroom available. The campsites will remain open until there is a major snow storm or December 1, whichever comes first.

