HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX) – Firefighters were called to the National Fish Hatchery this afternoon to put out a blaze that started in a compost pile.

Two engines were still at the scene a little before 3:30 p.m., a SIRCOMM dispatcher told News Radio 1310.

“Those types of fires usually burn quite a while,” he said, noting the blaze was contained to the compost material and no structures were threatened.