Firefighters Train at Controlled Burn in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you saw smoke in the city this afternoon, it likely was from a controlled burn.

Smoke from a fire near Addison Avenue West was from a controlled burn, according to the Twin Falls Fire Department. The department said the controlled burn, located at a house at 176 Carney St., between Addison and Shoupe Avenue, started this morning and firefighters are cleaning up the burn this afternoon.

Twin Falls Police were in the vicinity for traffic control.