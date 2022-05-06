Twin Falls to Break Ground for New Fire Station

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction for a new fire station in the northwest part of Twin Falls is set to start following a groundbreaking ceremony next week. The City of Twin Falls announced the ceremony will take place at 3 p.m., May 9, on North College Road, just east of Washington Street (near the car wash). The new building will be designated City Fire Station #2. The Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce, and other city officials will be in attendance for the ceremony. The current City Fire Station #2 sits at the corner of Falls Avenue and Frontier.

