There is no shortage of things to do for the Fourth of July weekend. If you plan on heading a little north this weekend, you are definitely going to want to check out Hailey Days of the Old West.

Hailey Days of the Old West Kick-Off

This is three full days of tons of fun, events, and shopping. There is an antique fair all weekend long where you can find some really cool stuff. The website says that the Hailey Antique Fairs have some of the best vendors in the region. This year will also have a beer garden and a mechanical bull. I mean, there is going to be a bull in an antique shop! I love it.

Sawtooth Rangers Days of the Old West Rodeo

The rodeo will be each night at 7:30 pm. There are events prior to the rodeo at the arena so festivities begin at 6:30 pm. Saturday, July 2nd is family night so kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. As of right now, there is not a price named online for general admission tickets for adults. However, you can purchase tickets at the Hailey Welcome Center and all three Atkinsons Market locations.

Hailey Days of the Old West Parade

The parade starts at noon on July 4th. There are over 80 entries to participate in the parade that will go down Main Street. Anyone who wants to try to participate in the parade will now have to pay $50 dollars to do so. Prior to June 17th, the entry free was either $20 or $25 dollars.

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

The firework display will be at dusk on July 4th. The estimated start time is between 9 pm and 9:30 pm. Everyone loves a good firework display. The fireworks will likely be viewable from anywhere in Hailey, but you can try to find the perfect spot for you.

For all the information about the upcoming festivities, you can get more details at their website.

