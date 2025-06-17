The Frozen Tundra

I came across a website yesterday that rates the best towns in America for Independence Day. More specifically, fireworks shows. Idaho Falls was named number two nationwide by Sixt.com, a car rental agency. Bend, Oregon, also made the top 10.

Idaho Falls attracts a massive crowd. One can thank Melaleuca, a company that wanted to give back to the city the firm calls home.

I’m not going to disparage the show in Twin Falls, which is much smaller without such a large sponsor, because I think any fireworks show is worth my time. It’s a bit like eating ice cream. If it’s free, then I don’t mind the flavor.

The show in Twin Falls was revived by our current Mayor, before she was Mayor, and she’s a native of Idaho Falls.

They at least got the Falls Part Right

I’m sure that the local organizers wouldn’t complain if a few more major sponsors stepped up. Because, after all, we’re a heck of a lot better place than Idaho Falls. First, those people don’t even have a canyon. It’s often 30 degrees colder there on winter days, and for all we know, you keep the snow shovel handy through August. So, just from the weather element, people would be more comfortable watching fireworks here while wearing a parka.

I can also watch the show locally from home. There’s no worry about an overcrowded parking lot, and then massive traffic snarls as I try to make my way home. I also have a neighbor who has a marvelous, though illegal, display. And his lasts for a week, which is six days too long.

